People paticipate in a silent protest against the ongoing lynching incidents in Bengaluru. The protest is a part of #NotInMyName campaign going on in different parts of the country. (Pushkar V |EPS)

CHENNAI: The #NotInMyName protests are a series of protests happening today in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Patna, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Allahabad, Kochi and Jaipur against the targeted lynching of Muslims in India. Apart from cities in India, cities such as London and Toronto are also organising the protests.

There have been fourteen lynching incidents in India since 2015 and the incident which sparked off the movement took place on June 23 when 16-year-old Junaid Khan was returning with his companions on a train after completing their Eid shopping. Junaid and his companions were suspected of carrying beef, they were accused of looking ‘different’ and as things escalated, he was stabbed to death by a mob on a train in Ballabhgarh, Haryana.

The incident sparked off a social media outcry against lawlessness and it was only when Saba Dewan, a Gurgaon based film-maker, posted a cry for protests in Facebook that the #NotInMyName movement got traction.

The June 24 post read, “Shouldn't there be protests against the lynching especially after the murder yesterday in Delhi NCR by a mob of a 16 year old Muslim boy? If not now then when? Why wait for political formations to organize a demonstration? Why can't all of us as citizens repulsed by the violence get together in protest at the earliest next week at Jantar Mantar under the banner - Not in my Name.” The event page of the Delhi-chapter of the #NotInMyName protest reads, “These attacks on Muslims are part of a pattern of other incidents that involve Dalits, Adivasis, and other disadvantaged and minority groups across the country. Through all these heinous crimes the Government has maintained a brazen silence, a gesture that is being read as the acquiescence of Indians.” The movement organisers has asked citizens joining in to carry banners with the slogan - Not In My Name.