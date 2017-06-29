LUCKNOW: In a bizarre incident, a 65-year-old French woman was allegedly raped Wednesday night at a resort in Madhopur village in the Rohaniya area of Varanasi.

The accused, a watchman at the resort, is at large.

The woman had been staying in the resort near thye Shooltankehswar ghat along the Ganga for the last 11 months. She was associated with an NGO working for differently abled people and was also involved in raising awareness about the importance of education among rural women.

According to sources, the victim has said that Omprakash, the guard at the resort, barged into her room in an inebriated condition on Wednesday at night and beat her up, leaving her bruised. He snatched her mobile phone and later allegedly raped her.

The woman lodged an FIR with the Rohaniya police on Thursday. Rohaniya SO Kshitij Triapthi said Omprakash was booked under Sections 376 and 394 of IPC, and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

As per police sources, by the time the cops reached the spot, the perpetrator had fled the scene. The victim was sent to the divisional hospital for a medical examination and treatment and she was stated to be stable on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Varanasi district magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and senior superintendent of police Nitin Tiwari also paid a visit to the victim in hospital. She had been kept in a special ward. SP (rural) Amit Kumar visited the crime scene along with a forensic team.