SRINAGAR: The annual Amarnath Yatra began amid tight security measures from both the traditional Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Baltal route in central Kashmir amid tight security measures on Thursday.

An official of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), which looks after the yatra management, said the yatra started from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes today.

Situated in a narrow gorge at the farther end of Lidder Valley in south Kashmir, Amarnath cave shrine stands at 3,888 metre, 46 kms from Pahalgam and 14 kms from Baltal routes.

The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off in Jammu yesterday by J&K Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh for base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal.

The SASB official said the pilgrims after reaching the base camps, were allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine to have glimpse of the shiv lingam.

He said 6,097 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the cave shrine at close of the day today.

Governor N N Vohra, who is also chairman of SASB, visited the cave shrine this morning to pay his obeisance there and participate in the Pratham Pooja ceremony.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi also Amarnath cave shrine today.

A police official said in view of tension in the Valley and surge in militant violence, elaborate security measures have been put in place for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

He said adequate police, paramilitary forces and army men have been deployed on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes besides Srinagar-Jammu highway to ensure safe movement of the pilgrims.

Sources said this year the security measures are unprecedented in view of threat perception.

They said over 35,000 security personnel including police, army, BSF, CRPF and ITBP have been deployed for safety of yatra and smooth conduct of yatris.

CRPF, they said, have deployed 129 companies for the yatra duty.

According to sources, drones and satellite tracking systems have been put in place for peaceful conduct of yatra.

They said besides CCTVs have been installed at sensitive places on Srinagar-Jammu highway and along the yatra routes.

The Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of security forces are on standby mode, sources said adding the QRTs have conducted drills and are ready to deal with any kind of situation

They said a control room has been set up, where security officials screen the footage from drones and CCTVs 24x7 to detect any suspicious activities, movement or object.

Sources said jammers, bullet-proof vehicles and dog squads have also been pressed into service to ensure safety of the Amarnath pilgrims.

CRPF spokesman in Srinagar, Rajesh Yadav, told New Indian Express that elaborate security measures have been put in place for smooth conduct of yatra.

He said security force vehicles would escort the yatra convoys in the Valley.

The yatris, he said, have been instructed to follow the security forces and their directions during their movement in the Valley. “The yatris have to move as part of the convoy”.

According to Yadav, Road Opening Parties (ROPs) would be deployed on Srinagar-Jammu highway. “The night patrolling and area domination has been intensified on the highway stretch in the Valley”.

Asked if there was any specific militant threat to yatra, he said, “The yatra and the yatris convoys have always been the target of the militants. The militants want to be in the limelight”.

He said necessary measures have been taken for smooth conduct of the yatra, which will conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 7.

CEO SASB Umang Narula said that shrine board has issued a detailed Advisory of Do’s and Don’ts to the Yatris visiting the cave shrine.

He said the yatris need to strictly adhere to these guidelines as they would require to undertake an arduous trek through high mountain ranges under uncertain weather.

ITBP officer, yatri dies

An Assistant Sub Inspector of ITBP on security duty for Amarnath yatra died due to cardiac arrest at Brarimarg on Baltal route in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district today.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old ASI Sanjun Singh of 42 bn ITBP. He was a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

A yatri, Bushan Kotwal of Afgana Mohalla, Jammu, was injured by a shooting stone between Railpathri and Brarimarg early this morning when he was on his way to the cave shrine. He was shifted to Baltal base camp hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.