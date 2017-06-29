AGARTALA: CBI officials today interrogated Tripura’s Social Welfare Minister Bijita Nath in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam at the Civil Secretariat here.

Additional Superintendent of Police S K Tripathi and Inspector Bratin Ghoshal interrogated the minister at her official chamber for almost an hour.

The officials remained tight-lipped about the interrogation. The minister also refused to comment on the matter. Nath had received the CBI notice on Saturday.

"It appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of case number 39(S)/2014 registered against the chairman of the Rose Valley Limited and you are required to make yourself available on June 29," the CBI notice had said.

This is for the first time that the CBI has issued a notice to any minister of Tripura.

There were media reports that Nath was allegedly involved in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

However, she had denied the allegations.

On Wednesday the opposition parties here demanded resignation of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former leader of the opposition, Sudip Roy Burman had demanded that the chief minister should resign owning moral responsibility for the chit fund scam in the state.

The BJP had also demanded Sarkar's resignation alleging that the Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and the chit fund groups mushroomed in the state for more than a decade because of the "support" of Left leaders.