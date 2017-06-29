NEW DELHI: The date of polling for the post of Vice President will be announced tomorrow, the Election Commission said yesterday.

The term of present incumbent Hamid Ansari, who has held the post for two consecutive terms, is coming to an end on August 10.

The electoral college which elects the Vice President, who is also the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, consists of elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

The total strength of the two Houses is 790, but there are some vacancies.

Meanwhile, the EC also announced the date of election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Goa.

Congress' Shantaram Naik is retiring on July 28 and the election to the seat will take place on July 21. The counting of votes will take place the same evening.

Naik, officials in EC said, will be able to cast his vote for the July 17 Presidential poll.