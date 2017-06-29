BURDWAN (WB): Amid the ongoing stir in the Darjeeling hills for carving out a separate 'Gorkhaland' out of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today firmly ruled out further division of the state.

"Bengal cannot be divided. I will not allow it," she said at a public meeting here.

Banerjee also had an apparent dig at the Centre, saying "They cannot tackle Kashmir. They are peeping (into Darjeeling)."

She said, "Whatever be the conspiracy, we will fight unitedly."

Banerjee had earlier stated that the agitation for Gorkhaland, being spearheaded by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, was a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and supported by insurgent groups of the Northeast and some foreign countries.