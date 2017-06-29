Nomination papers of over 90 people who wanted to be in the race for the post of President have been rejected during scrutiny leaving NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind and opposition candidate Meira Kumar as the only two people in the contest.

People who could not make it to the race include people like K Padmarajan, who called himself the ‘Election King’ because he had taken part -- unsuccessfully, though -- in over 150 polls.

Similarly, the Patels from Mumbai -- a husband and wife duo – had starry dreams, too. The couple, who filed their nomination papers on June 14, told officials they wanted to share the two top constitutional posts of the country between themselves. Contestants like Saira Bano Mohammed Patel and Mohammed Patel Abdul Hamid said it would be good if one of them became the president and the other, the vice president, an official said.

A name which surprised everyone was Lalu Prasad Yadav who filed his paper. Officials said he was just a namesake of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Officials said that many nomination papers were rejected on the spot by the returning officer as they did not have the mandatory Rs 15,000 security deposit and a certificate that the candidate was a valid voter of any of the Lok Sabha constituencies.

Apart from this, many others were rejected during scrutiny as they did not have the names of 50 proposers and as many seconders. Under the rules, a nomination has to be proposed by at least 50 electors and seconded by another 50.