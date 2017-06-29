NEW DELHI: NDA’s Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind will be embarking on extensive visits to southern states from Saturday. In a span of three days, Kovind will cover all the southern states in the company of top ministers and senior BJP leaders.

“Kovind will be visiting Chennai on Saturday. He will be meeting legislators from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. He will be accompanied by Union Minister for Health and Family welfare J P Nadda, besides the BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao,” said a senior BJP leader.

The Presidential nominee of the NDA will be visiting Hyderabad on July 4 to meet the legislators of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kovind would be accompanied by Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitely and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu. On July 5, Kovind will be visiting Bengaluru in the company of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananath Kumar, Union Minister for social justice Thavarchand Gehlot and BJP national general secretary Saroj Pandey.

Kovind has so far covered Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab during his Presidential campaign.