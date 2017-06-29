NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order to demolish five resorts in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh for illegal construction and said ‘no law has been followed’.

The order will have huge ramifications for the hotels and resorts that are coming up at various tourist destinations in violation of environmental norms.

A vacation Bench of justices Abhay Manohar Sapre and Sanjay Kishan Kaul said, “No law has been followed (in construction). Officials have completely colluded. Give respect to law.”

The NGT had on May 31 directed five resorts — Bird’s View Resort, Chelsea Resorts, Hotel Pine View, Narayani Guest House, Hotel Divsikha, AAA guest house and Nilgiri Hotel to demolish their unauthorised structures.

The Bench said, “Seven-storeyed buildings were constructed whereas they were permitted to build only three storeys. This shows collusion between government officials and hotels. The four floors were illegal.”