GUWAHATI: A month after Nagaland MLA Khriehu Liezietsu vacated his post, paving the way for his father's election to the Assembly and his continuation as the Nagaland chief minister, his father rewarded him by making Khriehu his advisor.

“The Governor of Nagaland is pleased to appoint Khriehu Liezietsu…as advisor to the Chief Minister in the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister (and) with the portfolio of music task force with immediate effect,” an official notification said.

The notification also said, “He (Khriehu) will be entitled to pay and allowances and all other facilities admissible to a Cabinet minister.”

Khriehu, who was serving as parliamentary secretary in the departments of music task force and lotteries, had resigned from the Assembly last month to make way for his father.

Shurhozelie Liezietsu, the incumbent chief minister who took over after his predecessor T. R. Zeliang resigned in February, is not an elected member. He will contest a by-election from his son's constituency Northern Angami-I on July 29.

Shurhozelie had won the 2003 and 2008 elections from the seat. But in 2013, he did not contest to the Assembly paving the way for Khriehu's election.

Shurhozelie took over as CM’s in February after his predecessor TR Zeliang resigned in the wake of violent protests, staged by some tribal groups, against quota for women in civic elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress has slammed the chief minister as well as his Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Therie called it an example of nepotism.

“It is only last month that he resigned on health ground. How does he suddenly become fit to be re-employed? This is nothing but nepotism,” Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Therie told New Indian Express referring to Khriehu's appointment.

“This is a shameless act,” he added.

The NPF said Khriehu’s appointment was “due to pressure from party functionaries.”