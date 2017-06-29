JAMMU: Two Indian soldiers were injured on Thursday in a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Pakistan Army.



"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked shelling and firing along the LoC in Poonch," Defence Ministry sources said.



They used small arms, automatics and mortars. The firing started at 1.30 a.m. The Indian Army retaliated effectively and strongly, the defence sources said.



The injured soldiers were shifted to hospital.