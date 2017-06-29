DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has decided to raise the grant given to freedom fighters for the wedding of their granddaughters' from Rs 4,000 to Rs 50,000.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here yesterday, Urban Development Minister and spokesman of the state government Madan Kaushik said.

Taking a number of decisions aimed at public welfare, the cabinet also decided to hold tehsil diwas in each district on the first Tuesday of each month during which district magistrates will directly hear complaints of the public and and initiate measures to redress them.

It has also been made mandatory for ministers in charge of particular districts to visit the district under their charge once in 45 days to assess the progress in redressal of public grievances in their area.