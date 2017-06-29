NEW DELHI: Despite good monsoon rainfall in some parts of the country, the water level in country’s 91 major reservoirs continue to be at 19 percent with the Southern region having the lowest.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) said that water storage available in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending on June 29 was 29.665 BCM, which is 19 percent of total storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The total storage capacity of these 91 reservoirs is 157.799 BCM which is about 62 percent of the total storage capacity of 253.388 BCM which is estimated to have been created in the country. 37 Reservoirs out of these 91 have hydropower benefit with the installed capacity of more than 60 MW.

Southern states -- Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttarakhand have lesser storage than last year for the corresponding period.

The Southern region including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu has 31 reservoirs under CWC monitoring, has only nine percent of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 10 percent.

“Thus, storage during the current year is less than the corresponding period of last year and is also less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period,” said the CWC.

The water storage in 6 reservoirs in northern and 15 reservoirs in the eastern region is less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period. The storage in 27 reservoirs in the western region is better comparatively compared to last year and in last 10 years.

