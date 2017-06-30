With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rolling out midnight of July 1, here are ten items you might want to lay your hands on before the prices increase.

1. Cellphones

Though it is being said that smartphones will become cheaper under the GST regime, mobile phones will now attract 18 per cent tax, up from six per cent.

2. Televisions and air conditioners

These items are ubiquitous in all Indian middle-class households. They will now be taxed at 28 per cent under GST, up from the pre-GST tax rate of 26 per cent.

3. Laptops and desktop computers

Laptops and desktops will attract 18 per cent tax after GST roll out, up from existing tax of 14-15 per cent.

4. DSLR Cameras

Fancy getting yourself a DSLR? Order online and get clicking otherwise you will end up paying 28 per cent tax. (Existing tax - 25%)

5. Leather bags

Leather bags will attract 22 per cent tax, sharply up from the existing 6 per cent levied on them now.

6. Make-up products

Stock up on your make-up essentials today. After 1st July roll out, these products will attract a 28 per cent tax rate. (Existing tax - 26 per cent)

7. Shampoo and Perfumes

Daily grooming products would become more expensive as they will taxed at 28 per cent after GST rollout. (Existing tax - 26 per cent)

8. Induction stoves

Hot plates to get hotter with the rollout. The induction stove will be taxed at 28 per cent under GST, up from 18.5 per cent

9. Dry fruits

You may have to think twice before gifting dry fruits. Store up before the increase to 18 per cent under GST blows a hole in your pocket. (Existing tax - 12 per cent)

10. Plastic items

Plastic items to attract 28 per cent tax under GST. (Existing tax - 18.5 per cent)

Sin Tax: Tobacco and pan masala to be levied higher taxes than before.