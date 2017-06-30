YAVATMAL: Driver of an 108 ambulance was arrested last night for allegedly smuggling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the vehicle.

On a tip-off, police intercepted the ambulance on the Yavatmal bypass and found the consignment, comprising 25 bottles worth Rs 5,000, hidden inside. The ambulance was headed towards Mahur in neighbouring Nanded district.

The driver is identified as Gajanan Jaiswal (38), a resident of Nanded district.

Meanwhile, Pune-based Dr Jyotsna Mane of the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services today said the driver has been placed under suspension.