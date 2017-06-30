KALIMPONG: Six CRPF jawans were injured when a mob attacked them during a search operation in the Teesta Valley, 35 km from Kalimpong, on Thursday evening.

The search operation was conducted in response to burning down of a community hall -- that served as a temporary CRPF camp -- on Tuesday.

"The locals were really angry after CRPF earlier conducted a search after the Tuesday incident. Announcement was made that CRPF would be attacked if they come to search again and that same day another search was conducted. The local boys snatched the guns of the jawans and beat them up with rods. However, the boys later fled to nearby forest fearing crackdown at night," a local source in the Teesta Valley told New Indian Express.

A police outpost at Rangli Rangliot, 6 km from Teesta Valley, was ransacked and two police vehicles set on fire the same day.

On the other hand, the house of Mirik municipality vice-chairman M Zimba was set afire early on Friday morning.