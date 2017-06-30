SRINAGAR: Amarnath yatra resumed from Pahalgam and Baltal routes after being suspended for a few hours today due to heavy rains around the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

"The yatra has resumed from both the routes in view of the improvement in the weather condition," an official of the SASB told PTI.

The authorities had suspended the yatra early this morning due to heavy rainfall around the 3880-metre high shrine.

Meanwhile, pilgrims from Jammu base camp have been stopped from proceeding towards the Valley in view of blockade of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to landslides at some places.

"The pilgrims headed for base camps at Baltal and Nunwan are requested to check the status of the yatra with the control room or helpline set up by the SASB before starting," the official said.