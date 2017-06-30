A photo of 16-year-old Junaid Khan who was lynched on a train, moments before his death, shared on social media.

BALLABGARH: The brother of the teenaged Muslim youth, who was stabbed to death on-board a Mathura-bound train, said today that the family had identified the four accused persons who were arrested yesterday.

The prime accused in the case, however, is still at large, according to the police.

Junaid (17) was stabbed when he along with his brothers was returning home to Khandawli village in Ballabgarh after shopping for Eid in Delhi last week.

His brothers - Hashim and Sakir - who were also travelling in the train with him, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them.

"The police called us for identifying the arrested persons. When we went there, we identified the four accused, who were involved in beating and jostling with us," 20-yearold Hashim told reporters at his village here today.

A 50-year-old Delhi government employee was among four persons arrested yesterday in connection with Junaid's killing SP, GRP, Faridabad, Kamaldeep Goel had said yesterday.

The "prime accused" is still at large, Deputy Superintendent of Police, GRP, Faridabad, Mohinder Singh said today.

However, DSP Singh, said that when the accused were produced before a Magistrate today they refused to undergo a test identification parade.

The four accused were produced before a court in Faridabad, which remanded them to two-day police remand, the DSP said.

With the four arrests made yesterday, the number of those held in the case has climbed to five, he said.

The four arrested accused belong to areas close to Hodal near Palwal in Faridabad and are believed to be regular commuters, police officials said.

Junaid's brothers had told reporters earlier that the attackers taunted and repeatedly called them "anti-nationals" and "beef eaters".