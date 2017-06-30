Smoke billows out from a forest after mortar shells were allegedly fired by Pakistani army in Naushera sector near the Line of Control LoC in Rajouri district. | PTI

JAMMU: A woman was injured as Pakistan today violated the ceasefire, targeting Indian posts and civilian areas with mortar bombs and automatic weapons along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Indian troops effectively retaliated.

"The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 0415 hours on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector," a Defence spokesman said.

A 35-year-old woman identified as Naseem Akhtar suffered splinter injured when a shell exploded near her house in Basooni hamlet of Balakote sub-sector, police officials said.

A water tank was also damaged in a shell fired by the Pakistan Army.

Panic has gripped locals due to heavy shelling by the Pakistan Army.

Yesterday, two Indian Army jawans were injured when Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled mortars on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch district.

On June 27, Pakistani had violated the ceasefire by shelling areas along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector.

There have been 23 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in June besides a cross-LoC attack.