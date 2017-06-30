Smoke billows out from a forest after mortar shells were allegedly fired by Pakistani army in Naushera sector near the Line of Control LoC in Rajouri district. | PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire for the third consecutive day today by targeting Indian posts and civilian areas with mortar bombs, small and automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

This is the 23rd incident of ceasefire violation in June.

"The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 0415 hours today on the Indian Army posts along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector," a Defence spokesman said.

The Indian troops returned the fire strongly and effectively, he said.

Yesterday, two Indian Army jawans were injured when Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled mortars on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch district.

On June 27 (Wednesday), the Pakistani army violated ceasefire by unprovoked and indiscriminate firing and shelling along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector in Rajouri district from 1445 hours till late that night.

In this month, there have been 23 ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army in Poonch and Rajouri districts besides a cross-LoC attack and two infiltration bids in which four people, including three jawans, have been killed.

On June 26, the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, the Pakistani Army fired small arms and automatic weapons and shelled mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri.