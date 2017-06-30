CHENNAI: Rashtrapati Bhavan hopefuls, Ram Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar, will be in Chennai tomorrow to meet leaders of political parties and seek their support.

Kovind, nominated by the BJP-led NDA, will meet the AIADMK factions, Puducherry AINRC MLAs and the lone BJP legislator from Kerala, O Rajagopal.

Scheduled to arrive tomorrow morning, he will meet Chief Minister K Palaniswami at Kalaivanar Arangam.

He will meet former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK faction at the Russian Cultural Centre, according to BJP sources.

Kovind's meeting with AIADMK Amma deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran is not likely, even as his loyalists are expected to be at Kalaivanar Arangam for a meeting with him, the sources added.

Meira Kumar, who is scheduled to arrive here by 5 PM, will seek the support of DMK and Congress legislators here.

A Congress press release said she would call on the nonagenarian DMK president M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence by 8 PM.

She will leave for Puducherry on July 2 morning and later in the day proceed to Kerala.