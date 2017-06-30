NEW DELHI: The stage is all set for senior advocate KK Venugopal to be designated as the top law officer of the government.

According to sources, the Ministry of Law and Justice has proposed the name of Venugopal to the Prime Minister’s Office for further approval. A formal notification is expected soon after the President signs the warrant of appointment.

The 86-year old advocate was one of the top contenders of the post after Mukul Rohatgi, earlier this month, informed the government that he would not like to go for another term.

Other contenders for the top post included senior advocate Harish Salve, present Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Venugopal, is a constitutional expert who has over 50 years of experience of working in courts.

He recently appeared for senior BJP leader L K Advani in the Babri demolition case.

Venugopal served as an Additional Solicitor General during the Morarji Desai government.