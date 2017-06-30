JAIPUR: The family of slain gangster Anandpal Singh today moved the Churu district court, seeking directions for a fresh post-mortem by a medical board of the premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The development came after the deadline of accepting the body by the family ended this morning.

The police had yesterday issued a notice under the Rajasthan Police Rules 1965 directing his mother, wife, daughters and others to accept the body within 24 hours of receiving the orders.

The police had said the funeral would be conducted by the police if the family did not accept the body.

"An application was moved in the DJ court of Churu and will be taken up for hearing tomorrow. We have demanded that another post-mortem be conducted at AIIMS, Delhi," advocate AP Singh told PTI.

He alleged that the encounter in which Anandpal was killed on Saturday night in Malasar village in Churu was fake and a CBI inquiry should be ordered for a fair inquiry.

The post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Churu's Ratangarh on Sunday and the body is kept at the Ratangarh hospital’s mortuary since then.

The family members are adamant on their demand of CBI inquiry and have not accepted the body.

Besides his family members and relatives, Rajput leaders and his supporters in large number are at Sanvrad village in Nagaur.

In Jaipur, advocate AP Singh said that Anandpal wanted to surrender and the same had been communicated to the Governor, the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court and the state home minister through separate representations earlier.

However, he said that there was no positive response from the government for the surrender.

Singh at a press conference here here alleged that the encounter of Anandpal was "fake" and that he was killed by police under political pressure.

He said that the government was putting pressure on the family to accept and cremate the body as soon as possible.

The advocate said that police were harassing and torturing those who helped the family of Anandpal, who had huge support from people because he was a "Messiah" of the oppressed.