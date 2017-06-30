VADODARA: Union minister Ramdas Athawale today demanded "inquiry" into Indian cricket team's shock defeat in the final of Champions Trophy on June 18.

The RPI leader, speaking to reporters here after attending meetings with district officials, said, "India had defeated Pakistan in the earlier (league stage) match. How can such a strong team lose to its arch rivals Pakistan in the final by 180 runs?"

There should be an inquiry into this, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice said.