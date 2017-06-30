Supporters of GJM hold placards and raise slogans as they take part in a mass rally to demand for separate State of 'Gorkhaland' in Siliguri. | PTI

KALIMPONG: Declaring that indefinite Darjeeling strike will continue, parties agitating for Gorkhaland statehood on Thursday announced the formation of a united Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) to spearhead the agitation from now on.

Speaking at a press conference at Hotel Tres after a five-and-half hour all-party here on Thursday, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha assistant general secretary Binay Tamang said that all the parties unanimously decided to continue with the strike and form Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee to spearhead the agitation. The agitating parties also said that they might take the path of 'fast unto death' if situation demands.

"The GMCC will have 30 members from 13 political and non-political Gorkha parties and will have representatives from Siliguri and Dooars region. GJM vice president Kalyan Dewan will be the convenor of GMCC and he will be assisted by Darjeeling municipality chairman and GJM central committee member D K Pradhan," he said.

The next meeting of the coordination committee will be on July 6. The GJM leader added that GTA was obstruction into the statehood movement for Gorkhaland and said that GJM leaders discussed the issue of statehood with union ministers but refused to disclose details of the meetings.

Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) spokesperson Neeraj Zimba said that none of the parties proposed relaxation or withdrawal of strike and declared that GMCC will decide on further action on Gorkhaland statehood, including talks with central leaders, from now on.

The declaration of continuation of indefinite strike was declared with applause and cheers from the supporters outside the venue who earlier raised slogans warning the leaders against withdrawing the strike.