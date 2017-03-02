Home Nation

Balloon, baby walker, noodle bowl among symbols for smaller parties

A reserved symbol is meant for a recognised political party for exclusive allotment to contesting candidates fielded by that party.

Published: 02nd March 2017 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2017 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There are 164 'free symbols' which can be used by registered political parties which are unrecognised. Interestingly, some of the symbols include necklace, a bench, a belt, a balloon and a baby walker.

EC officials said that as per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, symbols are either reserved or free. A reserved symbol is meant for a recognised political party for exclusive allotment to contesting candidates fielded by that party. A free symbol, on the other hand, is a symbol other than that reserved for a recognised party.

Some other symbols issued by the poll panel include interesting names like Almirah, black board, gas stove, gas cylinder, gramophone, grapes, neck tie, nail cutter, peanuts, pen nib with seven rays, matchbox, noodle bowl, pressure cooker and road roller.

Currently, BSP, BJP, CPI, CPI (M), Congress , Nationalist Congress Party  and Trinamool Congress are the seven recognised political parties at the national level. There are 46 political parties recognised at the state level including RJD, AAP, JD (U) and others. These parties have their reserved symbols at the national and state level.

The Commission regularly updates its list of free symbols which parties can use to contest polls. According to the same notification, there are a total of 1837 registered, but unrecognised political parties in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bead necklace

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp