Complete makeover of Banaras my dream: Narendra Modi

By IANS

VARANASI: The historical city of Banaras (Varanasi) needs a complete, modern makeover and "it is my dream" to achieve this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Sunday.

"Earlier governments did only tidbits (of development work) for Banaras with an eye on short-term electoral gains. But these tidbits won't help Banaras. The city needs a complete, modern makeover and it is my dream to turn this city into a modern world-class city," said Modi, addressing a huge gathering at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth here at the conclusion of his road show.

Modi said people of Banaras can make it the city the world imagines it to be "only if some impediments are removed".

He said that if earlier governments had given proper attention, Kashi (another older name for Varanasi) could have become an attraction for the world.

"People would have yearned to visit Banaras at least once," he said.

Singing paeans to the city, Modi said Banaras is older than history and traditions, proverbs and maxims.

"Banaras is not a city, it is a living heritage. Every Indian considers Banaras as his own," he said.