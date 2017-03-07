Fire breaks out in Bihar's Champaran; 500 huts gutted

By PTI

MOTIHARI: As many as 500 huts were gutted after a fire broke out today at Paschimi Sundarapur panchayat in Bihar's Champaran district, police said.

Property worth several lakhs was gutted. However, no loss of life has been reported, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mundrika Prasad said.

"The incident took place in Malahi tola where the fire broke out in the kitchen of one of the huts. Aided by strong winds, the fire engulfed the other adjacent houses," Prasad said, adding "as many as 500 huts were gutted."

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the situation has been brought under control now, the officer said.