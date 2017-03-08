Three detained in connection with blast in Bhopal-Ujjain train

BHOPAL: Three persons have been detained in connection with the blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train today that left 10 people injured.

"It (the blast) was carried out by planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)," Madhya Pradesh Inspector General (IG) Intelligence, Makrand Deoskar, told PTI. "We have detained three suspects from Piparia town in Hoshangabad district while checking vehicles," he said and confirmed that they have been detained in connection with the blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train.

To a question whether any terror outfit's name has cropped up during initial investigations, he said, "I am unable to say anything right now on the issue. But we have detained three persons and they are being interrogated." "Ten persons were injured in the blast and the condition of three of them is serious," Ratlam Divisional Railway Manager, Manoj Sharma, told PTI.

The blast took place in a general coach of the train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district between 9.30 AM and 10 AM, a railway official said. The train was on its way to Ujjain from Bhopal, Railway PRO, Indore, Jitendra Kumar Jayant said.