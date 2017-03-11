UP polls latest: The current scenario

By Express News Service

With the BJP winning the UP elections, here’s a look at the current as well as possible scenarios that could crop up in the Hindi heartland.

Contenders for CM position: Union home minister Rajnath Singh, BJP’s state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, Gorakhpur MP Adityanath, Ghazipur MP Manoj Sinha, grandson of the late PM Lal Bahadur Shastri--Siddharth Nath Singh, Lucknow mayor Dinesh Sharma, Bareilly MP Santhosh Gangwar are currently being considered as the party’s CM face in Uttar Pradesh.

‘UP ke ladke’ misfire: Clearly, the SP-Congress alliance did not work in favour of Akhilesh Yadav, leaving him at a crossroad. Meanwhile, the family feud could take an ugly turn with his uncle Shivpal Yadav’s prior announcement about flouting a new political outfit after the election results are out.

Mayawati’s political rout: The BSP’s decline is almost as epic as BJP’s rise in UP’s political arena. The four-time chief minister from UP, with all her social engineering to consolidate the Muslim and Dalit votes, failed miserably at reaching a three digit figure this elections.