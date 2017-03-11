Vijay Sampla accepts BJP's defeat, congratulates Amarinder Singh

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla today accepted his party's defeat and congratulated Congress' Amarinder Singh for his victory in the Assembly elections.

"I accept and respect the mandate of the people of Punjab and hereby wish Capt Amarinder Singh the very best for his term in the state," he said.

"I would like to say that the SAD-BJP will support the new government in its initiatives and work like a responsible Opposition," Sampla said.

"I am grateful to the people of Punjab for letting us serve them for 10 years. We brought in various developmental policies in the state and hope that the new government continues to do so," the BJP leader said, adding his party will try to review its performance and will overcome the loss.

BJP could win only three seats out of 23 it contested in the state.