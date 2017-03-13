Manipur Governor asks CM O Ibobi Singh to submit resignation

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has asked incumbent Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of the Congress to submit his resignation immediately, so that the process of formation of the next government can be started.

"Ibobi Singh, along with deputy chief minister Gaikhamgam and state Congress president T N Haokip, had met the Governor last night. The Governor had asked Singh to resign immediately so that she can start the process of government formation," a highly placed source in the Governor's House said.

"As per rules, until and unless the present chief minister resigns, the process of formation of the next government cannot be started," the source said.

"It was during the meeting that Ibobi Singh had staked claim to form the next government by showing a list of 28 Congress MLAs. He also claimed to have the support of four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs.

"On seeing the names of the four NPP MLAs on an ordinary piece of paper, Heptullah asked Ibobi Singh to bring the NPP president and the MLAs," the Governor House source said.

The Governor said that it was her duty to cross check the claims and that she would not accept an ordinary piece of paper as a "letter of support" unless she meets the NPP MLAs, the source said.

The BJP leadership with their 21 MLAs, along with NPP president and four party MLAs, one Congress MLA, lone LJP and TMC MLAs had also met the Governor.

The BJP had claimed that it enjoyed the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

They also submitted a letter from the Naga People's Front (NPF) president regarding their support to the BJP to form the government, the source said, adding that the Governor is yet to invite any party for government formation.

The Congress had won 28 seats in Manipur, followed by the BJP 21. The NPP and the NPF have won four seats each, while the LJP and the Trinamool Congress have bagged one seat each.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party meeting was underway at the Chief Minister's office where 27 MLAs were present, said Manipur state Congress general secretary Devrata Singh.