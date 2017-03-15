Home Nation

French woman running school for poor, orphan seeks Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's help

The boarding school is placed in Bagha, a rural village under Bodh Gaya where 150 children are enrolled presently, she added.

By PTI

PATNA: A French woman who runs a school for poor and orphans in Gaya today met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and sought assistance for expanding the educational project.

Jeanne Pere, Director of Mummy jee educational charitable trust, accompanied by some senior officials of her organisation met the Chief Minister and narrated to him in details the educational project they are running in Bodh Gaya.

Pere alias Mummy jee, who has settled in Bodh Gaya since 2000, told PTI after meeting the CM that they told him in detail about the project the group is running for poor and orphan children.

The CM was kind enough and promised assistance for the novel work, she said.

She said Kumar promised he would pay a visit to the school during his future trip to Bodh Gaya.

Pere has started two orphanages with 200 children each and boarding school in Bihar.

In recognition of her dedicated service to poor, she has been bestowed with several awards including Mother Teresa Sadbhavna Award, Glory of India award.

"Our educational project is intended for very poor children who are begging in the streets, who have either no family or families with no financial means," Pere said.

"We wish to expand our capacity and many more children are waiting in line," she said.     After primary school, Mummy jee's trust also support students to study further, Pere said. 

