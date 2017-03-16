NEW DELHI: The Road, Transport and Highways Ministry has given approval to use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as automobile fuel and gas pumps would soon come across the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today.

"We have given approval to LNG as an automobile fuel and now its standards would be defined by different Ministries including the Petroleum," the Road, Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister said.

Talking to reporters after entering into a pact with Petronet LNG in this regard, the minister said that soon LNG pumps on the pattern of petrol and diesel fuel stations would be available across the country. He said LNG "is a clean and future fuel" and the government is promoting its use.

Gadkari said it is also a cheaper fuel and would reduce the huge import bill of crude and promote 'Make in India' drive.

The minister said its larger use will reduce the cost of road transportation also. Petronet LNG had earlier inked a pact with the Inland Waterways Authority of India to set up LNG filling stations in three locations along the NW-1 for fuelling barges.

The Centre is promoting use of LNG for mass transportation and an LNG-driven bus was also rolled out in Kerala for test run recently.