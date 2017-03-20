LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed DGP Javeed Ahmed to ensure that there was no laxity in improving law and order situation, hours after a BSP leader was shot dead in Allahabad.

Official sources said Adityanath expressed concern over the incident and stressed that restoring law and order was the top priority of his government.

60-year-old BSP leader Mohd Shami was last night gunned down by assailants close to his residence in Mauaima police station area, 40 km from Allahabad.

The UP DGP has been asked to hold video conference with the district magistrates and the superintendents of police of all the 75 districts of the state to take stock of law and order situation and other administrative issues, they said.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma also met Adityanath.

Maurya told reporters that the first meeting of the state Cabinet would discuss all key issues mentioned in BJP's 'sankalp patra', which include loan waiver to farmers and ban on mechanised slaughter houses.

Sharma told mediapersons that his meeting was just a courtesy call. "We will work for the welfare of the people with full vigour and ensure that the work is visible on the ground," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, the DGP and Principal Secretary Home Debashish Panda met the chief minister at the VVIP Guest House here ahead of his meeting with the senior officials of the state.

The portfolios to the new ministers are likely to be announced soon. A 47-member Council of Ministers, including two deputy CMs, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ram Naik yesterday.

44-year-old Adityanath, who was sworn-in as the 21st Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has promised to work for all sections of the society without any discrimination, pursuing the agenda of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas'.