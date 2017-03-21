Enforcement Directorate books former CBI chief AP Singh, meat exporter Moin Qureshi in PMLA case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked former CBI chief AP Singh and controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED has registered the PMLA case after taking cognizance of CBI FIR that was lodged recently.

The ED had earlier booked Qureshi in 2015 after taking cognizance of an Income Tax case against him but Singh’s name in the money laundering case has come for the first time.

“This is the first such case where a former director of the CBI has been booked under the criminal charges of money laundering. Besides Qureshi, Singh will be asked to furnish the Income Tax returns and bank account details and after examination of the documents, they will be asked to appear before the agency for questioning” an agency official said.

Meanwhile, the CBI is also probing its own former chief Singh and Qureshi in a graft case following a reference from the ED.