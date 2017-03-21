Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate books former CBI chief AP Singh, meat exporter Moin Qureshi in PMLA case

The ED has registered the PMLA case after taking cognizance of CBI FIR that was lodged recently.

Published: 21st March 2017 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2017 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked former CBI chief AP Singh and controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED has registered the PMLA case after taking cognizance of CBI FIR that was lodged recently.

The ED had earlier booked Qureshi in 2015 after taking cognizance of an Income Tax case against him but Singh’s name in the money laundering case has come for the first time.

“This is the first such case where a former director of the CBI has been booked under the criminal charges of money laundering. Besides Qureshi, Singh will be asked to furnish the Income Tax returns and bank account details and after examination of the documents, they will be asked to appear before the agency for questioning” an agency official said.

Meanwhile, the CBI is also probing its own former chief Singh and Qureshi in a graft case following a reference from the ED. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Moin Qureshi Former CBI chief AP singh PMLA enforcement directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mo Farah looks forward to facing Usain Bolt in charity match
US President Trump calls Iran a 'different' country
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans across the country queued outside the theatres in large numbers as early as 4 am to catch the first show of Superstar-starrer 'Kaala.' (Photo | PTI)
Kaala: Visuals from across India as Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film hit screens
These players will have the privilege of wearing the skipper's armband when football's biggest fiesta kicks off at Russia next week. Brazil is the only team yet to confirm their leader in the absence of veteran Thiago Silva. (Photos | AFP)
Meet the captains of FIFA World Cup 2018