Home Nation

Indian Medical Association​ calls off strike after Bombay HC's reprimand

Earlier in the day, MARD continued the strike due to not receiving a certified copy of the High Court's order.

Published: 24th March 2017 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2017 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Resident doctors protest at the Azad Maidan demanding security after a intern was assaulted by patient's relatives in Mumbai. (FIle | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday called off its strike after the Bombay High Court issued an order that punitive action can be taken against them by the Maharashtra Government and the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) if the doctors do not return to work by tomorrow.

Following the warning issued by the High Court, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) earlier in the day assured that they would return to work by 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Disassociating itself from the strike, MARD had through an affidavit told the High Court that they don’t have any objection if action is taken against the agitating doctors.

Earlier in the day, MARD continued the strike due to not receiving a certified copy of the High Court's order.

Earlier on Thursday, the association had asserted that the doctors on strike were ready to join back after the High Court assured to provide armed police personnel for their security.

"The court has requested the doctors to join back to services and simultaneously, directed the state government to allow only one attendant of the patient and appoint armed police personnel at the main gate of the respective wards of the hospital," Rahul Rotala, the lawyer representing the MARD, told ANI.

"Doctors are ready to join their duties once the state government implements the court's undertakings for their security," he added.

The High Court yesterday ordered the doctors on strike to resume their duties and give some time to the government for providing them proper security.

The High Court also ordered the state government to provide security at all government hospitals so that the doctors could work without fear.

It ordered that no punitive action should be taken against the protesting doctors once they resumed their duties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra doctors strike Indian Medical Association MARD Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp