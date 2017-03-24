Indian Medical Association​ calls off strike after Bombay HC's reprimand

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday called off its strike after the Bombay High Court issued an order that punitive action can be taken against them by the Maharashtra Government and the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) if the doctors do not return to work by tomorrow.

Following the warning issued by the High Court, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) earlier in the day assured that they would return to work by 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Disassociating itself from the strike, MARD had through an affidavit told the High Court that they don’t have any objection if action is taken against the agitating doctors.

Earlier in the day, MARD continued the strike due to not receiving a certified copy of the High Court's order.

Earlier on Thursday, the association had asserted that the doctors on strike were ready to join back after the High Court assured to provide armed police personnel for their security.

"The court has requested the doctors to join back to services and simultaneously, directed the state government to allow only one attendant of the patient and appoint armed police personnel at the main gate of the respective wards of the hospital," Rahul Rotala, the lawyer representing the MARD, told ANI.

"Doctors are ready to join their duties once the state government implements the court's undertakings for their security," he added.

The High Court yesterday ordered the doctors on strike to resume their duties and give some time to the government for providing them proper security.

The High Court also ordered the state government to provide security at all government hospitals so that the doctors could work without fear.

It ordered that no punitive action should be taken against the protesting doctors once they resumed their duties.