Police men taking bribe caught on camera by Punjab minister

Two police men taking bribe were today caught on camera by Punjab Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who was travelling in a private car without the red beacon on it,

Published: 24th March 2017 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2017 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Two police men taking bribe were today caught on camera by Punjab Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who was travelling in a private car without the red beacon on it, police said.     

The incident took place at Doraha near Ludhiana. Badal, who was returning from Ferozepur after attending a function without any escort, saw two policemen taking bribe and shot a video of the act, police said.     

Later, the Bathinda Urban MLA brought it to the notice of senior police officials.     

When contacted Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh said the minister reported the matter to him and he then referred it to Khanna SSP as the two police men belonged to his area.

