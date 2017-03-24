MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two people have been arrested in Shamli district after they were allegedly found preparing to illegally slaughter buffaloes, police said today.

Six buffaloes were found from a house Azad chowk area of Shamli city during an early morning raid by the police yesterday, they said.

Dil Nawaz and Rafiq were arrested while they were allegedly preparing to illegally slaughter the buffaloes, a police official said.

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against the duo, the official said.

The arrests come amid the Uttar Pradesh government launching a crackdown on illegal slaughter houses and meat shops across the state since Aditya Nath Yogi becoming the chief minister.