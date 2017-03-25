LUCKNOW: Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday assured to bring a transparent system to end cheating in the Uttar Pradesh board exams.

Sharma, who paid a surprise visit to the Awadh Inter College here, said that the BJP government would very soon take concrete steps to end cheating in various colleges across the state.

“Every department and organisation concerned has been given instructions and I am personally monitoring it... We will very soon start a transparent system,” he said.



According to reports, Sharma had earlier on Thursday directed all the District Magistrates and Senior Superintendent of Police via video-conferencing to ensure proper security at examination centres.

Uttar Pradesh’s education department had earlier ordered an inquiry following reports of rampant cheating during the board examinations.