KINNAUR: A major fire gutted four houses while one was partially damaged in Kinnaur’s Kothi village early morning today.

The fire was controlled after five hours and the administration is assessing the damage.

All the houses were made of wood in traditional hill architecture.

Two of the damaged houses were empty while from the other three, people along with the cattle were saved.

However, five families were affected by the damage in the fire.

A temporary arrangement is being made for the villagers.

“Initially Rs. 10,000 reliefs is being given to each family of the village,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate Avaninder Kumar confirmed.

No death has been reported yet.