MUZAFFARNAGAR: A cleric has been arrested in Chawla village here on charges of raping a woman and blackmailing her with a video of the act, police said today.

According to a complaint by the victim, the cleric Hafiz Aslam had sexual relations with her in 2013 and made an obscene video of her, circle officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

The woman later got married to another man but the accused threatened to send the video to her husband to pressurise her for sex, Singh said.

The cleric then sent the video to the husband three days back following which he was arrested by police yesterday.

A case has been lodged under relevant sections of the IPC.