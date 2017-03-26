GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi today showered accolades on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and party workers for the party's massive victory in the state Assembly polls.

"The welfare schemes initiated by the Prime Minister, the brilliant poll strategy of BJP chief Amit Shah and the ground work done by party workers helped us to come to power after a gap of 15 years," he said while addressing public at the party's regional office here.

Out of the total 403 Assembly seats, BJP and its allies won 325 seats in the polls earlier this month. Boosting the confidence of his party workers, he said that virtually every worker of Goraksh Praant (Gorakhpur region) can work as a chief minister.

"When the UP Assembly elections were going on, at one point of time, we felt as if that our innings is trembling. I got a call from party chief Amit Shah. I went to Delhi to meet him. I was told by him that the party must bag 40 out of the 62 seats in the region.

When the results were announced, we emerged victorious on 46 seats," Aditya Nath said. The chief minister also said that the weak areas would be identified and necessary will be action taken accordingly.

Emphasising on better co-ordination between the party and the state government he said, "There should be hundred per cent attendance during the district level meetings. Later, the programmes would also be held at the divisional levels.

" He also mentioned that in future, the party would hold at least one programme in the hamlets with majority of people from backward/most-backward classes. Similar programmes would also held in slums, he added.