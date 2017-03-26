UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at his native place in Gorakhpur for the first time after he became Chief Minister on Saturday | PTI

LUCKNOW: With meat sellers taking to the streets after the UP government shut down illegal slaughterhouses, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stuck to his guns, justifying his actions.

Addressing his first public meeting organised to welcome him in Gorakhpur on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath referred to National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) recommendations according to which all illegal slaughterhouses, which were running in violation of rules and regulations putting people’s health at risk, should be closed down. “We cannot let them continue unabated. We have to implement NGT recommendations over slaughterhouses,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, the meat crisis intensified in the State on Saturday as the dealers and suppliers of mutton and white meat announced to proceed on indefinite strike against state government’s crackdown on illegal and unlicensed slaughterhouses and meat shops.

The meat traders’ associations including UP Murga, Bakra Vyapar Kalyan Samiti (UPMBVKS) and Lucknow Murga Mandi Samiti (LMMS) made a call for state-wide strike and decided to stop the supply of red and white meat to public, restaurants, hotels and small eateries. The beef supply has already been stopped in Lucknow and other parts of the state since Tuesday.

According to UP Bakra Murga Vyapari Kalyan Samiti, daily production of 36 lakh kg of beef has come down to under 25 lakh kg. Since most shops were unlicence, the supply of mutton and white meat has also been hit. “Supply of mutton has fallen from 18.6 lakh kg to 12-13 lakh kg per day,” says Iqbal Qureshi, MBVKS chief.

However, he added that there was hardly any impact on white meat industry. Around 7 crore birds are consumed daily in UP, he said. On Saturday, Lucknow-based eating joints like Tunday Kababi, Raheem’s and several others kept the shutters down in solidarity with meat sellers.

“In 2010, following HC orders, we were allocated new places for our shops and slaughterhouses. We were provided the land documents also but possession was never given to us. Everything remained on papers which are still present in the office of Municipal Commissioner,” lamented Iqbal Qureshi who feels this government would address their issues as it is a part of their manifesto unlike previous regimes.

The meat traders associations also announced that their counterparts in other parts of the state would also join the state-wide strike soon. MBVKS represents over 600 traders.