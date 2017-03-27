IMPHAL: Nineteen people were today killed and 44 others were injured in three accidents in Manipur.



Eight persons were killed and six others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down and fell into a 300 mt deep gorge at Khongsang in Tamenglong district, police said.



The vehicle was on its way to Imphal when the mishap occurred in the afternoon on Jiribam-Imphal National Highway, they said.



In the early hours of the day, 10 people were killed in another road mishap in Senapati district.



Police said a tourist bus from Dimapur fell into a stream between Makhan and Chakhumai area at around 3.30 AM killing 10 passengers. 38 others were also reported to be injured in the mishap.



In a separate incident, a truck driver was killed in a third road accident at Lairouching in Senapati district this afternoon.



Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the mishaps, a senior police officer said.