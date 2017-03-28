NEW DELHI: Interpol has given a major reprieve to graft tainted former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Lalit Modi denying a Red Notice against him.

"I just got off from a flight from Barcelona through which I sat completely numb. Just as I was boarding the flight I got the news that the Interpol had finally investigated and concluded and reached a verdict in my favour with a detailed letter of rejection of India's request for issuing of a Red Notice," Modi wrote on his Instagram account.

He also posted Interpol documents, which were not for public dissemination, at his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"The sword that was hanging over my head has suddenly gone," Modi said.

The Interpol document dated March 24 said: "Lalit Kumar Modi... is not subject to an Interpol Red Notice or diffusion and not known in the Interpol's database."

The organisation however clarified that "in the past the individual (Lalit Modi) was subject of data record in Interpol's database, yet the data was later cancelled".

Lalit Modi had fled India in 2010, after facing charges of financial irregularity in IPL. He is currently living in Britain. His extradition process is still pending.

The authenticity of the documents could not be verified as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said they had no such information yet.

CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur told IANS: "The agency is authenticating the Interpol documents."

