Kashmir: One killed in firing between militants-security forces

An encounter is currently underway between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam.

Published: 28th March 2017 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2017 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

SRINAGAR: One person was killed and four others were injured today in security forces' action against stone-pelting protesters near the encounter site in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.     Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Durbugh area of Chadoora in the wee hours following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.     

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces.     

As the security forces were engaged in the exchange of firing with holed-up militants, a large number of protesters started pelting stones at the law enforcing agencies, the official said.     

He said one person was hit by a bullet in the neck and rushed to a hospital here.     

He succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.     

Four others suffered injuries as security forces fired pellet guns and tear smoke shells in a bid to disperse the protesters, the official said.     

The gunbattle between security forces and militants was going on till last reports came in, the official said.

