CHENNAI: The Navy would de-induct the Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft TU 142M, after 29 years of service, at a function in Arakkonam, near here tomorrow.



The aircraft, which has completed 30,000 hours of accident-free flying, would be formally de-inducted from service in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba at a special ceremony scheduled to be held at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, an official release here said.



The Long Range Maritime Patrol air craft was inducted in the Navy at Dabolim Goa in 1998 from Russia.



Later, it shifted base to INS Rajali in 1992 and took part in several naval exercises and operations.



With its enhanced endurance, speed, long range weapons and sensors, the aircraft transformed the aspects of Maritime Reconnaissance for the Indian Navy, the release said.



The aircraft has also participated in missions off Sri Lanka and taken part in operation 'Cactus' in Maldives to provide "airborne surveillance."



Tomorrow's event would also witness the induction of a P-8I aircraft in the service, it said.



The P-8I aircraft has proven all its systems and has been fully integrated into the operational grid of the Navy.



Commander Yogender Mair, the last Commanding Officer of the squadron with TU142M aircraft will hand over the reins to Commander V Ranganathan, who will become the first Squadron Commanding Officer with P-8I, the release added.