NEW DELHI: The total valuation of immovable enemy property in the country stands at Rs 1.04 lakh crore, Lok Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the total number of immovable property with the custodian of enemy property is 9,280 which is spread over around 11,773 acres of land.

The gross total valuation of all enemy property stands at 1,04,219 crore, he said in response to a written reply to a question.

"Enemy property" refers to any property belonging to, held or managed on behalf of an enemy, an enemy subject or an enemy firm.

The government has vested these properties in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, an office instituted under the central government.

After the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965, the Enemy Property Act was enacted in 1968, which regulates such properties and lists the custodian's powers.

The Parliament recently amended the Enemy Property Act to guard against claims of succession or transfer of properties left by people who migrated to Pakistan and China.