BHOPAL: Exposing the state of security in jails in Madhya Pradesh, a young kidnapping and rape accused under trial prisoner cut his tongue for offering before Goddess Durga idol in Shadol district jail premises on Wednesday.

The incident took place in broad daylight when the prisoners at Shahdol district jail (400 km from Bhopal) were offering prayers in jail campus on the first day of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri.

The under trial Ravi Bisore aged around 20 years armed with a shaving blade came where the other prisoners and jail staff were offering prayers and suddenly cut a part of his tongue to offer before the goddess.

Just after cutting part of his tongue, Bisor (hailing from state's Anuppur district) slumped on the floor bleeding profusely from mouth.

"He has been admitted at the Shahdol district hospital and stated out of danger. A case lodged against him with the Shahdol police," Shahdol jail superintendent GL Neti told NIE.

While maintaining that shaving blades are allowed in the jail, Neti said it will be probed how the under trial couldn't be stopped from cutting part of tongue at a large gathering inside the jail.

The concerned under trial is lodged at the Shahdol jail since July 2016 in a case of kidnapping and rape of a minor.